D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $48.94 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 260,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,939,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $177.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.62. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.