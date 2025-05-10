Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 397.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,142 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 393.7% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,089,000 after buying an additional 36,783,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sony Group by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,713,000 after buying an additional 18,821,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after buying an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

