iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,244,000 after acquiring an additional 56,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 717,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,519,000 after purchasing an additional 48,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,033,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after buying an additional 354,831 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Finally, Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

