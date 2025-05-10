Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $150.57 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $169.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.28.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.