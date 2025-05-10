Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,313 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FI opened at $184.09 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.25 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

