EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,383 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $63.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

