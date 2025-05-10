Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 468,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.73% of U.S. Global Jets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 656.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000.

JETS stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.19. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

