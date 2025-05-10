Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Zscaler worth $48,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.66.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $233.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.63 and its 200 day moving average is $199.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of -932.24 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $235.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.