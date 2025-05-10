Deutsche Bank AG Has $205.10 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,928,870 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Shopify worth $205,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Shopify by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Shopify by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shopify from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shopify from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.37.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

