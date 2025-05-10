Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 19,815 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,815 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in Kenvue by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Kenvue Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

