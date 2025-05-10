General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,284,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 761,401 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in General Motors were worth $228,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.28.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

