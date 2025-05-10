Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $42.79 Million Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,336 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $42,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.