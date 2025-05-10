Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $17,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

