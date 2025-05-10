3,864 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in International Paper by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in shares of International Paper by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Trading Down 1.4 %

IP opened at $44.31 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

