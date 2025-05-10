Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 146,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $38.73.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

