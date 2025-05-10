Ellevest Inc. Acquires 769 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 4,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.7 %

OMC stock opened at $75.94 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

