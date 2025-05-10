Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $47.72 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,284 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $47,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock valued at $312,254 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

