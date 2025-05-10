Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 509,000 shares of company stock worth $72,321,680 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $132.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.48. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.