Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Receives $61.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.08.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,278,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,705,000 after acquiring an additional 535,671 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Equitable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,032,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $668,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equitable by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,817,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,899,000 after buying an additional 3,303,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,089,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,560,000 after buying an additional 355,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Equitable Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $51.36 on Friday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.
About Equitable
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.
