40,000 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Acquired by Eisler Capital Management Ltd.

Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 797.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

