Fosun International Ltd Sells 3,333 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,060,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 199,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,937,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 37,974 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $380.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $378.54 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $642.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

