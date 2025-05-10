Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,780,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,697,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $719,645,000 after buying an additional 148,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,771,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 467,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,391,000 after acquiring an additional 51,771 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $435.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total transaction of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,046 shares in the company, valued at $85,488,536.36. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. The trade was a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,300 shares of company stock worth $8,765,860 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

