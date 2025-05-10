Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $16.69 Million Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SharkNinja worth $16,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on SharkNinja from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.28.

SharkNinja Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SN opened at $92.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.68. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.04.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

