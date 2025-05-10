Forefront Analytics LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 275.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5,936.8% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Google Is Betting Big on Nuclear Reactors—Should You?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Taiwan Semiconductor Has a New Reason to Rally on Chip Curbs
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Why Nearly 20 Analysts Raised Meta Price Targets Post-Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.