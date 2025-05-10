D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 182,729 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 182,729 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.44% of Sanmina worth $59,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $1,473,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sanmina by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth about $34,868,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 11,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $979,853.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,975.90. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Sanmina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.78. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.