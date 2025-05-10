Crestline Management LP Invests $893,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
