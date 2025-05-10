Crestline Management LP Invests $893,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 51,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,285,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 188,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,613,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,451 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $735,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invesco

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.