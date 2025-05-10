101,731 Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Yelp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yelp by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,993 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 23,934 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 286,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Price Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $38.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $41.72.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,554,984.12. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $35,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,563,198.50. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,717. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YELP

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.