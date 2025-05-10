Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,999,000 after purchasing an additional 400,718 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 338,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after acquiring an additional 147,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.97 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

