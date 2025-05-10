Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TOST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,108,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 225,215 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $1,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Toast by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 234,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 129,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,466,000 after buying an additional 2,072,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Up 11.5 %

TOST stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,080.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 price target on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,548,568.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,887,252.55. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,134,400.36. This trade represents a 28.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,991 shares of company stock worth $11,614,520. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

