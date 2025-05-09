Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 78,351 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,351 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,664.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $24.70 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $637.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.