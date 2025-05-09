Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,589,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,208 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $1,725,084,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,276,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,568,000 after purchasing an additional 525,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,345,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,999,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,795,000 after purchasing an additional 62,770 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $507.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $486.42 and a 200-day moving average of $501.64. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.49 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

