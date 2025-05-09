Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,171 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $159,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,477,000 after buying an additional 931,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,529,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,913,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,954,000 after buying an additional 708,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after buying an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

MDLZ opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

