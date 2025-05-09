Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 6,123 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $214.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $137.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.40.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.23.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

