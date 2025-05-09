Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $106.10 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

