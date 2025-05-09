Ethic Inc. Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Onefund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Walt Disney stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day moving average is $104.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

