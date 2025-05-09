Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,671 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Datadog worth $38,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 49,050 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Datadog by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. This trade represents a 19.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $2,855,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,224.04. The trade was a 23.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock worth $39,018,715. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $109.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.