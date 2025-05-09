Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 41,131 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41,131 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of Stryker worth $243,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.05.

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

SYK opened at $382.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $365.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.20.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

