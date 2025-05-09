First Manhattan CO. LLC. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Manhattan CO. LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,193,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $59,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,800. This represents a 50.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

