Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $493.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Farallon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,428,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,401,500 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 2.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $493,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 433,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,242,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.