Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 5,958 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $101.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Roth Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

