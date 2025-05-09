Fiduciary Trust Co Has $16.18 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiduciary Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

SPGI stock opened at $507.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $486.42 and a 200-day moving average of $501.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

