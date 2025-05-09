Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Farallon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,233,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523,800 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 3.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $641,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Cypress Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,758,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $410.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $466.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.81 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

