Fiduciary Trust Co Purchases 17,607 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,564,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.2% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $921,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,488,275,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $567.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.57.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

