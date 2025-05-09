Enstar Group LTD Trims Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Enstar Group LTD reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 423,779 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 13.5% of Enstar Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enstar Group LTD’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $38,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.73.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

KKR stock opened at $118.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $136.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,742.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

