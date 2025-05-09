Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 38,271 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,271 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $9,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Datadog by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 10,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.86, for a total value of $1,177,948.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,058.64. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,456 shares of company stock worth $39,018,715. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $109.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 214.43, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

