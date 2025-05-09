Ellevest Inc. Sells 153 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $660.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.86.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $385.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $523.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $385.37 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

