TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Stock Price Up 25% – Here’s What Happened

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 285,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 86,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

TRU Precious Metals Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About TRU Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.