Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,775 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 513 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,090,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Adobe by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

ADBE opened at $383.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.84. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

