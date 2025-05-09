iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Trimmed by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $85.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.