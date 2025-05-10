Centiva Capital LP Sells 32,547 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,547 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on F. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.